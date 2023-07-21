Meghalaya aims for major economic growth despite recent poverty ranking

Shillong: Soon after Meghalaya, which aspires to become a $10 billion economy by 2028, was ranked by NITI Aayog as India’s second poorest state after Bihar, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday asserted that the government will bring about significant improvements in the next five years.

Addressing the state’s ranking, Sangma stated that it was essential to recognise the numerous challenges Meghalaya faces. He acknowledged that the state had been lagging for 45 years but stressed the government’s commitment for the state’s economic growth.

“It hasn’t been easy for the state, and yes, we’ve been lagging for the last 45 years, but we’ve been trying to change that and improve,” the chief minister said.

Sangma encouraged the state to accept the existing challenges and recognise the areas that need improvement in order to bring about change effectively.

Regarding NITI Aayog’s criteria for ranking, Sangma assured that the government would thoroughly investigate the factors involved.

He cited the state’s progress in vaccination, where Meghalaya had moved up to the 27th position. Sangma also highlighted efforts to reduce the maternal mortality rate, stating that it had been reduced by 45-50 percent.

“Things do take time. It is not easy to carry the momentum. We face not only financial challenges but also systematic ones,” Sangma explained, adding that the government is gradually changing the process to tackle all the challenges.

He also pointed out that the state’s budgetary provisions had significantly increased, from Rs 9,000 crores in the past to over Rs 17,000 crores presently.

Emphasising that the impact of government actions need to be felt at the village level, he highlighted programmes like ‘Focus’ and ‘Focus+’, along with various missions directly affecting the economic conditions of farmers.

“It takes time, we will we will surely jump the ranks”, the chief minister said while promising a brighter future for the state’s economy in the next five years.

