Meghalaya: Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 5 from Manipur arrested

Shillong: Five Manipur residents, including four women, have been arrested in Meghalaya and drugs worth Rs 20 lakh have been seized, police said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted vehicle checking and seized 197 gm of heroin, worth Rs 20 lakh, from a tourist taxi moving towards Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills on Tuesday.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Based on inputs provided by them, the drug consignment recipient was arrested in Shillong on Wednesday. Following her interrogation, two other suppliers were also nabbed, a police officer said.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Power cuts reduced to 2 hours in Shillong, Jowai and Tura
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram police seize 93 grams of heroin
- What happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven; guilty won’t be spared: PM Modi
- Manipur Police arrests alleged mastermind behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them
- Massive outrage in Manipur after video of two women paraded naked surfaces
- Woman from Assam lured with job offer, sold and forced into marriage in Jind
- Meghalaya: Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 5 from Manipur arrested