Meghalaya cabinet announces tax hike on diesel

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday announced a tax hike on diesel to Rs 50 paisa in the initial phase, citing the need to bolster the state’s revenue due to the significant price difference between diesel in Meghalaya and Assam.
At present, there is a considerable gap of Rs 6.23 between diesel prices in Assam’s Guwahati and Khanapara in Meghalaya.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the government aims to maintain a favourable price difference between the Guwahati market and the Ri Bhoi (Khanapara) market, ensuring Meghalaya’s advantage in rates.
He emphasised that his government intends to keep the state’s rates below the national average to maintain overall stability. “Meghalaya as of now is maintaining one of the lowest rate of petrol and diesel in the country,” said Sangma.
The Cabinet expects an annual revenue increase of 5-6 crores from this decision.
Addressing concerns about the impact on transportation of essential commodities, Sangma acknowledged that every decision has consequences, but he reassured the public that the government was transparent about its actions.
“We saw that there is clearly a huge scope of revenue for us, hence we are increasing it by 50 paisa right now, and we’ll see accordingly as we go along,” added Sangma.
In another development, the Cabinet has streamlined the VAT collection process for excise, petrol, and diesel. Although there will be no change in rates affecting consumers, businesses are required to deposit the VAT collected within 30 days, compared to the previous three-month period. The current collection from petrol and diesel stands at approximately Rs 350 crores.
Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the acquisition of 50 acres of land near Nongmahir Lake in Ri-Bhoi for tourism infrastructure development. The government plans to introduce water sports activities, allocating an estimated budget of Rs 10 crore for the project.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Additionally, the Cabinet passed an ordinance to repeal the Rajitlal University Act 2011, as the university’s progress was deemed insufficient.
Regarding transportation, the Cabinet finalised the rules for the Meghalaya Taxi Aggregator Operational Rules 2020. Aggregators will be required to pay a basic license fee of Rs 700 per year per vehicle and a permit fee of Rs 200 for operating from a specific location such as a city, district, or region. For operations throughout the state, the license fee will be Rs 1,300, and the permit fee will remain Rs 200. Passenger rates have also been established, with a proposed fare of Rs 10 for the first kilometre Rs 5 for subsequent kilometres, and a holding charge of Rs 4 for every five minutes.
Sangma emphasised the importance of compliance with App regulations, GPS tracking, proper registration, and driver identification for taxi aggregators.
Also Read | Manipur video: Meghalaya CM says incident ‘demeaning’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram women seek NHRC’s intervention on Manipur video
- Manipur video: JMM demands resignation of CM Biren Singh
- Manipuris in Mizoram condemn naked parade of two women
- Meghalaya cabinet announces tax hike on diesel
- Akshay, Urmila, Kiara express shock over video of two women paraded naked in Manipur
- Act of barbarism: Mamata on Manipur incident