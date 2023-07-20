Manipur video: Meghalaya CM says incident 'demeaning'

Shillong: A day after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday described the incident as ‘demeaning’.

In a tweet, he demanded the harshest punishment for the perpetrators.

“Extremely disturbed by the recent incident in Manipur. Stripping any human of their dignity is the most demeaning and inhumane act. I strongly condemn such actions. Guilty should be given the harshest punishment,” Sangma tweeted.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The alleged mastermind was arrested on Thursday.

