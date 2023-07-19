Shillong: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) on Tuesday claimed it has reduced power cuts to only two hours a day in major towns of Shillong, Tura and Jowai, ending months of inconvenience for the people, an official said.

The relief came after the monsoon provided enough water for the Umiam, Umtrew and Leshka hydel projects.

MeECL Managing Director Sanjay Goyal said with the improvement of the water level of Umiam Reservoir, the load shedding in Shillong, Tura and Jowai towns has been further reduced to only two hours and for the rest of the areas to 5 hours with effect from July 18.

He said load shedding is being slowly lifted, keeping in mind the improvement of the water level at the Umiam reservoir as well as to sustain the desired water level during the coming winters and until the advent of the next monsoon.

In the past few weeks, the MeECL has brought down the power cuts to 5 hours from July 12 and 4 hours from July 15 for the urban areas and as far as the rural areas are concerned, adjustments are being made to reduce the power cuts, the official said.

Currently, the availability of power in Meghalaya is 88 million units against a demand of 200 million units, leaving a shortfall of 112 million units of power.

