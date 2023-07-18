Meghalaya: TMC raises concern over halt in cattle supply from Assam

TURA: The TMC in Garo Hills on Tuesday raised concern over the halt in the supply of cattle to the state from Assam.

“It’s concerning to hear that the supply of cows to Meghalaya has completely ceased since Assam passed its law and that buffalo meat is being sold instead of beef. This has driven up the price of local cattle and made it more difficult for butchers to maintain their businesses. Illegal buffalo markets have also emerged, which has led to a lack of transparency in the meat supply chain. While there is no harm in consuming buffalo meat, the public has a right to know what is on their dinner plate. The butchers’ association has been unsuccessful in resolving these issues with the government, and it’s unlikely that the government will take action. The only hope for the state people is to breed their own cows and for farmers to see the opportunity here and the market available,” the party’s youth leader Richard Marak said.

Marak stated that it was no secret that the neighbouring state of Assam has been trying to impose its will on the people of Meghalaya for some time now. He added that the recent decision to cut off the supply of cattle to Meghalaya was just the latest in a long line of attempts to exert control over Meghalaya.

Marak alleged that the intention of Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma, was to try and force his own dietary preferences on the people of Meghalaya, which he termed unacceptable, even as he urged the government of Meghalaya to take a strong stance against this kind of bullying.

“Unfortunately, it seems that the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government has been spineless in the face of this pressure from Assam. The government seems to be more interested in playing a puppet to the neighbouring state rather than standing up for the rights of the people of Meghalaya. It’s unacceptable that the government seems to be more interested in playing politics than addressing the needs of the people of Meghalaya,” he said.

“We demand the MDA government to take a strong stance against this kind of interference from Assam. The Chief Minister should be fighting for the rights of the people of Meghalaya and working to find a solution that benefits everyone. The government should be working to find a solution that benefits everyone and ensures that the people of Meghalaya can enjoy their preferred culinary preferences. The Conrad Sangma-led MDA government needs to stop being a puppet for Assam and start standing up for the rights of the people of Meghalaya. The people of Meghalaya deserve better, and it’s time for the government to step up and deliver,” he added.

