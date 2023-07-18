Meghalaya: TMC raises concern over halt in cattle supply from Assam

TURA: The TMC in Garo Hills on Tuesday raised concern over the halt in the supply of cattle to the state from Assam.
“It’s concerning to hear that the supply of cows to Meghalaya has completely ceased since Assam passed its law and that buffalo meat is being sold instead of beef. This has driven up the price of local cattle and made it more difficult for butchers to maintain their businesses. Illegal buffalo markets have also emerged, which has led to a lack of transparency in the meat supply chain. While there is no harm in consuming buffalo meat, the public has a right to know what is on their dinner plate. The butchers’ association has been unsuccessful in resolving these issues with the government, and it’s unlikely that the government will take action. The only hope for the state people is to breed their own cows and for farmers to see the opportunity here and the market available,” the party’s youth leader Richard Marak said.
Marak stated that it was no secret that the neighbouring state of Assam has been trying to impose its will on the people of Meghalaya for some time now. He added that the recent decision to cut off the supply of cattle to Meghalaya was just the latest in a long line of attempts to exert control over Meghalaya.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Marak alleged that the intention of Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma, was to try and force his own dietary preferences on the people of Meghalaya, which he termed unacceptable, even as he urged the government of Meghalaya to take a strong stance against this kind of bullying.
“Unfortunately, it seems that the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government has been spineless in the face of this pressure from Assam. The government seems to be more interested in playing a puppet to the neighbouring state rather than standing up for the rights of the people of Meghalaya. It’s unacceptable that the government seems to be more interested in playing politics than addressing the needs of the people of Meghalaya,” he said.
“We demand the MDA government to take a strong stance against this kind of interference from Assam. The Chief Minister should be fighting for the rights of the people of Meghalaya and working to find a solution that benefits everyone. The government should be working to find a solution that benefits everyone and ensures that the people of Meghalaya can enjoy their preferred culinary preferences. The Conrad Sangma-led MDA government needs to stop being a puppet for Assam and start standing up for the rights of the people of Meghalaya. The people of Meghalaya deserve better, and it’s time for the government to step up and deliver,” he added.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Students union blames political leaders for ineffective policies
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- BRO restores road connectivity amid inclement weather in Sikkim
- Meghalaya: TMC raises concern over halt in cattle supply from Assam
- Assam records highest number of people moving out of poverty in NE: NITI Aayog
- The anxiety of being a Naga in Manipur
- Assam: Govt anticipates results of village level climate research project
- Chandy worked tirelessly to uplift people: Himanta