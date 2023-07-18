Meghalaya: Students union blames political leaders for ineffective policies

Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has accused the political leaders of Meghalaya of failing to develop policies that would benefit the people over the past 50 years.
During an event commemorating the 188th death anniversary of Khasi freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem, KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar expressed disappointment in the leaders’ reliance on distributing schemes rather than implementing substantial policies.
Marngar said, “It is pretty sad that the so-called leaders, whom we elected, are happy just by distributing schemes to people. This is not enough. We need real policies.”
He further said that the state’s politicians should focus on their responsibilities rather than using VIP sirens. He also criticised the Meghalaya Board of School Education for its inability to make decisions, alleging that publication house owners influenced the board’s choices by offering a share of textbook sales.
He also stressed on the need to address pending issues such as the Inner Line Permit and the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, urging the state government to update the public on their status.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Additionally, he expressed concern over the Centre’s implementation of laws, such as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which could negatively impact indigenous communities, and called for opposition to such measures.
The KSU, along with other organisations, paid tribute to a statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem on his death anniversary. The members various pressure groups also attended the event.
Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also paid homage to the Khasi freedom fighter, highlighting his significance as a symbol of resistance and unity.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Garo NGO continues weeklong fast till demands are met
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- The anxiety of being a Naga in Manipur
- Assam: Govt anticipates results of village level climate research project
- Chandy worked tirelessly to uplift people: Himanta
- Can artificial sweeteners cause cancer? What the WHO says about aspartame
- Health Ministry notice to 15 websites for selling e-cigarettes; social media sites under scanner
- Meghalaya: Students union blames political leaders for ineffective policies