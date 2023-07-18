Meghalaya: ACHIK hunger strike in Tura continues for 8th day

Tura: The hunger strike led by Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) in the town of Tura entered its 8th day today, as protestors vowed to continue until receiving assurances from Chief Minister Conrad Sangma or his cabinet colleagues regarding the raised concerns.

ACHIK, along with many other non-governmental organisations (NGOs), have been demanding the retrospective implementation of the job roster system as well as the creation of a Winter Capital in the town of Tura.

“Given the government’s response, we don’t have high hopes that they will address us soon. We are prepared to sustain our protest for as long as necessary, even extending it for months if there is no response,” stated advisor Laben Ch Marak.

Since the beginning of the protest, there has been no communication between the protestors and the authorities. However, the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills (WGH), Jagdish Chelani, visited the protest site today in an attempt to convince the protestors to suspend their protest and wait until next week for the chief minister to address their grievances. However, the demonstrators universally criticised this proposal, insisting that they were expecting the chief minister to visit and engage with them at the protest site.

“Our protest is no longer just ours. It has become a movement representing the people of Garo Hills and the future of our children. We cannot call off our protest as the people of Garo Hills support us and look to us to fight for this long-standing issue. We are being watched, and we cannot let them down,” added ACHIK General Secretary Bernita Marak.

In response to the Deputy Commissioner calling ACHIK’s protest illegal, the protestors questioned how their peaceful demonstration could be considered against the law.

“The Constitution of India permits peaceful protests under Article 19a, 19b, and 19c. We have the right to express our disagreement with the government and present our views peacefully. Since we started, there has not been a single instance of violence or disruption caused by our groups. On what grounds is he deeming our protest illegal?” asked Bernita, who is also a practicing lawyer.

They clarified that their actions were not politically motivated and that their only intention was to secure a better future for future generations.

“The establishment of a capital brings development opportunities to Garo Hills. Currently, traveling to Shillong is financially burdensome for everyone. Establishing a winter capital would alleviate this burden,” added Laben.

ACHIK further emphasised that they did not oppose any particular community and had no intention of demanding the termination of those already recruited.

“We don’t mind if it takes 100 years, but we want the denied jobs to be gradually allocated over time. No one from Garo Hills has requested the removal of individuals already employed,” stated Bernita.

Meanwhile, the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, while joining the strike, urged everyone to support ACHIK’s cause to strengthen the movement.

The president of the AAYF also appealed to other NGOs in the region to come forward in support, while urging the chief minister to engage with the protestors.

“You are a father figure to all of us, leading the state. We look up to you and expect you to care for each one of us. We are watching and hoping that you will speak to us soon,” said Salsam, President of AAYF. AAYF, along with at least eight other NGOs, has joined ACHIK in supporting their demands.

ACHIK’s hunger strike for their twin demands is being closely monitored, with many other NGOs expressing their eagerness to join the movement for a Winter Capital in Tura.

