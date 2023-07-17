Tura: Tura MDC and BJP spokesperson, Bernard Marak, through a press communiqué, has reiterated the demand for Tura to be selected as the ‘Winter Capital’. He emphasised the demand’s significance by saying that it has been a priority in the charter of demands during the historic peace pact.

Marak’s statement comes even as a conglomeration of NGOs has been sitting on a hunger strike since 6 days.

“On the occasion of Labour Corps Day, I reiterate that ‘Winter Capital’ is a genuine demand and one of the priorities in the charter of demands placed before the central government 12 years ago,” said Bernard.

He added that Tura as the ‘Winter Capital’ was promised to the people of Garo Hills 50 years ago during the Statehood Movement but was left halfway by former leaders which was later taken up before signing the ‘Peace Pact’.

“The state failed to hold periodic review meetings on pretext of the lockdown and many of the genuine demands for upgradation and development were hijacked by the state. The implementation of the tripartite agreement did not go as expected due to negligence of the state,” he added.

Bernard claimed that many roads, infrastructures and developments happened around the state due to the tripartite agreement.

“The state took credit for this while the leaders who signed the agreement are hung high and dry. The demand by the NGOs is genuine and is something the CM should initiate,” accused Bernard.

He added that many sacrifices were made for a ‘Better Tomorrow’ as well as to secure the land, culture, tradition, language etc.

“We included a mini secretariat in our manifesto during the election as one of the top agendas and wanted to initiate implementation of the promises made to the people of the state,” the BJP spokesperson said.

He added, “It’s ironic that today is Labour Corps day where Garos sacrificed their lives in France fighting for their emperor but few remembered the martyrs.” According to him the present movement and the sacrifices made by individuals should not go in vain.

