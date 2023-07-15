TURA: Meghalaya police foiled a cattle smuggling bid to Bangladesh after three vehicles with 18 buffaloes were seized during a naka checking on Thursday in West Garo Hills.
According to police, specific information was received at Phulbari PS that buffaloes are being transported illegally from Patharkata to Hallidayganj for smuggling it to Bangladesh.
In a prompt response, a team from Phulbari PS set up naka checking at Phulbari on AMPT road and successfully intercepted the three vehicles with the livestock.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The vehicles and buffalos were seized along with cattle vouchers and one unfilled fitness certificate. Further investigation is being undertaken to ascertain the identity of the smugglers and a case has been registered,” police informed.
According to police, a total of 50 cattle, which were being smuggled to Bangladesh, have been intercepted so far.
Also read | Clothes worth over Rs 14 lakh seized by BSF in Meghalaya
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- As ISRO launches Chandrayaan-3, here’s its predecessor’s story
- Nagaland: Peren district wins state-level badminton c’ship
- NASA, ESA congratulate ISRO on successful Chandrayaan-3 launch
- West Garo Hills police foils cattle smuggling bid in Meghalaya
- Congress holds LS polls strategy meet for northeastern states
- Manipur burns, EU Parl discusses it but PM hasn’t said a word: Rahul