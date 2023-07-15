TURA: Meghalaya police foiled a cattle smuggling bid to Bangladesh after three vehicles with 18 buffaloes were seized during a naka checking on Thursday in West Garo Hills.

According to police, specific information was received at Phulbari PS that buffaloes are being transported illegally from Patharkata to Hallidayganj for smuggling it to Bangladesh.

In a prompt response, a team from Phulbari PS set up naka checking at Phulbari on AMPT road and successfully intercepted the three vehicles with the livestock.

“The vehicles and buffalos were seized along with cattle vouchers and one unfilled fitness certificate. Further investigation is being undertaken to ascertain the identity of the smugglers and a case has been registered,” police informed.

According to police, a total of 50 cattle, which were being smuggled to Bangladesh, have been intercepted so far.

