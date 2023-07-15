TURA: The Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK), which is staging a hunger strike in Tura, has urged Chief minister Conrad Sangma to declare Tura as the second or ‘winter capital’ of the state.
ACHIK pointed out that the move would decentralise administrative functions, boost regional development, and ensure balanced growth in the state.
“The significance of establishing a second or winter capital cannot be overstated. It not only relieves the burden on the existing capital but also enables focused attention on specific regional challenges, fostering overall prosperity. Tura, the largest town in the picturesque Garo Hills region, stands as a prime candidate for this prestigious role. With its strategic location in the western part of Meghalaya, Tura serves as a gateway to numerous remote areas, facilitating better connectivity and administration,” it said in a release.
The organisation pointed out that one of the primary reasons for considering Tura as the second or winter capital is its potential to stimulate socio-economic growth in the Garo Hills region. Infrastructure development, increased job opportunities, and enhanced public services would uplift the living standards of the local population and drive progress, it added.
The organisation observed that Tura’s rich cultural heritage and diversity would make it an ideal platform for showcasing the unique traditions, arts, and crafts of the Garo community and designating Tura as the second or winter capital would provide a significant boost to Meghalaya’s cultural tapestry.
“Another advantage of this proposal is the relief it would bring to the main capital, Shillong, particularly during the winter season when tourist influx is at its peak. By shifting administrative functions to Tura during this period, the strain on resources and overcrowding in Shillong can be mitigated, ensuring sustainable resource management and preserving the natural beauty of both regions,” it added.
According to ACHIK, the establishment of a second or winter capital in Tura would also contribute to better governance and representation for the Garo Hills region as local leaders would have the opportunity to actively participate in decision-making processes, fostering inclusivity and regional pride.
The ACHIK reminded that the agreement reached during the inception of the state was that Tura would become the official Winter Capital of Meghalaya. The resolution, which prioritises the development of Tura as a key regional hub, was reached through extensive deliberations and consensus among stakeholders, it added.
