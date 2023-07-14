Meghalaya: United Democratic Party not to support Uniform Civil Code



Shillong: The United Democratic Party (UDP), a major ally of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, on Thursday declined to support the proposed Uniform Civil Code in the absence of the draft proposal from the Government of India.

“Since there is no clarity on the matter, the party is disinclined to support the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code,” party general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said, in a letter sent to the Law Commission on Thursday.

“In light of the absence of the draft proposal from the Government of India, we are left in a position that deprives us from sharing our views at this juncture,” he said.

Earlier ruling National People’s Party supremo and chief minister Conrad K Sangma had announced his party’s opposition to the UCC.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

