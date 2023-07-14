Tura: BJP state unit vice president, Bernard Marak, has slammed the Meghalaya government for imposing a ban on business establishments after 10 pm in East Khasi Hills district, urging that the order be revoked.
“Imposing restrictions is not the right decision as the hawkers and night shift earners who are not even connected to the incident are left paralyzed in their quest for survival. This is their only source of livelihood and it is at stake. If a trivial incident is allowed to gain such magnanimous status, then it completely exposes the collective administrative failure of the state,” Bernard said through a press communiqué.
The Tura MDC’s statement comes in the wake of protests by hawkers in Shillong over the EKH district administration’s directive to shut shops by 10 PM, a move it claimed was necessitated to prevent lawlessness.
Bernard questioned if shutting shops early was really a solution to address the issues confronting the society.
“What if another incident similar to this breaks out at 8:00 pm? Will the timing of shutdown be revised to 6pm and so on? Instead of finding an effective and modern mechanism to curb such incidents while maintaining the safety of its citizens, the government has gone years back in time with such a step,” he shared.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The question of assuring and restoring tranquility is way out of scope as it seems for now, but it has gone one step ahead by creating a fear factor on the minds of the people for their own safety,” he observed.
The party leader questioned why the entire city should be punished over a “small brawl” that had taken place. “We request the government to revoke this order in the interest of the people whose lives are now at stake,” he appealed.
Also Read | Shillong locals react to DC’s order on shutting down shops by 10pm
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Govt relaxes new restrictions after protests
- Assam: ECI to hold talks with public over delimitation draft
- Surging bird flu cases may increase human infection risk: WHO
- Assam floods: Taking preventive measures for long-term resilience
- Nagaland: Youth resources team bags 23 golds at Taekwondo c’hip
- Climate change has shifted colour of over half of world’s oceans: Study