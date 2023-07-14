Tura: BJP state unit vice president, Bernard Marak, has slammed the Meghalaya government for imposing a ban on business establishments after 10 pm in East Khasi Hills district, urging that the order be revoked.

“Imposing restrictions is not the right decision as the hawkers and night shift earners who are not even connected to the incident are left paralyzed in their quest for survival. This is their only source of livelihood and it is at stake. If a trivial incident is allowed to gain such magnanimous status, then it completely exposes the collective administrative failure of the state,” Bernard said through a press communiqué.

The Tura MDC’s statement comes in the wake of protests by hawkers in Shillong over the EKH district administration’s directive to shut shops by 10 PM, a move it claimed was necessitated to prevent lawlessness.

Bernard questioned if shutting shops early was really a solution to address the issues confronting the society.

“What if another incident similar to this breaks out at 8:00 pm? Will the timing of shutdown be revised to 6pm and so on? Instead of finding an effective and modern mechanism to curb such incidents while maintaining the safety of its citizens, the government has gone years back in time with such a step,” he shared.

“The question of assuring and restoring tranquility is way out of scope as it seems for now, but it has gone one step ahead by creating a fear factor on the minds of the people for their own safety,” he observed.

The party leader questioned why the entire city should be punished over a “small brawl” that had taken place. “We request the government to revoke this order in the interest of the people whose lives are now at stake,” he appealed.

