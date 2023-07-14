Baghmara: In a striking display of disregard for project timelines, the construction of a 20 km road between Chokpot and Sibbari remains incomplete, leaving large portions of the route almost unusable, even for larger vehicles.
The issue came to light when a social media user shared videos and photos showing a section of the road resembling a pool of mud rather than a functional roadway, showing the difficulties faced by even 4WD vehicles on the road.
“Someone needs to take notice of the pathetic lives we lead as residents of Chokpot area”, said local resident Sengjan M Sangma. He urged authorities to take immediate action and provide “relief in the face of such odds”.
According to reports, the road project was initiated during the tenure of the Mukul Sangma-led MUA government in 2017. However, despite the passage of time, the project remains less than halfway complete.
Furthermore, residents are unaware of the identity of the contractor responsible for the road, as workers have been scarce at the site for an extended period.
Sengjan M Sangma further said, “The little parts that they completed came undone almost immediately after it was completed.” The shoddy workmanship became evident soon after completion and revealed the substandard quality of the project, he added.
This issue extends beyond the Chokpot-Sibbari road, as several other roads connecting Chokpot, including those leading to Gasuapara and Baromile en route to Tura, are also in various states of disrepair. The Baromile-Chokpot road is being constructed in sections, but the completed sections quickly fall into disrepair, perpetuating a cycle that has persisted for decades. Consequently, Chokpot remains one of the most underdeveloped C&RD Blocks in the state and potentially the entire country.
The Chokpot–Gasuapara road has been neglected for over 3 decades, left to deteriorate for years. The road is in such a state that residents have been able to use their vehicles only during the dry months. Residents pointed out that one could slip even while walking.
