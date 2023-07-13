Meghalaya: West Garo Hills DC issues notice to NFSA beneficiaries

Tura: The West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner (Supply) has issued a notification to those beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) who have not yet enrolled for Aadhar and linked it with their NFSA card. The notice urges them to do so in order to avail subsidies under NFSA.
According to official sources the purpose of linking Aadhaar with NFSA card is ensuring transparency in transactions of food grains through a biometric authenticated e-PoS device.
The DC’s notice was issued in compliance with instructions received from the Commissioner & Secretary of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs in Shillong, Meghalaya.
The notice directed all Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers to ensure that AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) & PHH (Priority Household) beneficiaries submit their own Aadhaar cards along with that of their family members before collecting food grains. These documents are to be submitted to the DC (Supply) Office in Tura for the purpose of linking them with the ration cards, the notice stated.
Additionally, all SI (Supply) officers in Tura have been directed to intensify the collection of registered Aadhaar numbers of beneficiaries through the FPS dealers assigned to each area.
The DC’s notice added that failure to comply with the official order may result in appropriate action, as per the provisions of the Meghalaya Foodgrain, PDS (Public Distribution System), SK (State Government) Oil Order of 2022.
