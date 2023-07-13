Guwahati: Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills RP Marak has issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting the movement of persons within 100 meters of the Indo-Bangladesh border within the district from 6pm to 6am with immediate effect from July 6.

The order came into effect after it was brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner that there is an apprehension of movements along the International Indo-Bangladesh border with illegal activities.

It was also reported that criminal activities such as smuggling of cattle and contraband goods, such as beetle nut, liquor, ganja, phensedyl, yaba tablets, etc., are active along the Indo- Bangla border due to the operation of the international gang and criminals.

These smugglers may gather in large numbers along the international border during the night hours to smuggle these goods from India to Bangladesh and to fulfill their nefarious designs, they may use sharp edged weapons, petrol bombs, crackers and lathis against BSF personnel, causing physical harm to them.

As per reports, the terrorists or fundamentalist may also try to sneak into the Indian territory during the night hours, which if not prohibited may adversely affect the security of the state and could lead to serious breach of peace.

Thus, urgent preventive measures are needed to be taken to control crimes and illegal activities in the Indo-Bangladesh border.

This order, however, will not be applicable to medical emergencies, Army personnel and other law enforcing agencies owing to necessities of the situations. The order shall remain in force until further order.

