Meghalaya: CM attends symposium, presents new approach to education

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that the government has shifted its focus from a scheme-driven approach to a purpose-driven approach when addressing the challenges and problems of the state.
Speaking at the Meghalaya Education Symposium 2023, Sangma said, “the government is committed to revamping the education sector and embracing innovative approaches.”
The Meghalaya Education Symposium 2023 was organised by the state Education Department to commemorate the 50th year of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE). The symposium was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Education Minister Rakkam Sangma and Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.
Emphasising the government’s focus on the state’s development, CM Sangma explained, “Our decision should be based on what is good for the student. Though politicians, teachers and managing committees are important, we should not forget that we are here to serve the students.”
Sangma also highlighted the significance of adopting a holistic approach that encompasses education, health, and well-being throughout a person’s entire lifecycle, while designing programmes and interventions in the education sector.
He further said that Meghalaya is pioneering a programme that integrates health, education, rural development, and social welfare to prioritise the wellbeing of mothers and their children. “This unique approach places the spotlight on the stakeholders who play a crucial role in shaping the future of education,” he stated.
Sangma also said, “We need to slowly in a phased manner start transitioning to a child and student focussed approach.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “It is imperative that we provide equal opportunities and access to education for all students in our state. Through education, we can alter the perceptions of our students and the general public, encouraging them to move away from a narrow-minded mentality.”
During the event, the chief minister and other dignitaries felicitated the toppers of the SSLC and HSSLC board examinations. UPSC CSE 2022-23 rank holder Swapnil Bhattacharya was also felicitated during the event.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Environment body hails demolition of illegal coke plants
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Steps taken to erect barbed wire in unfenced border areas: CM
- Meghalaya: CM attends symposium, presents new approach to education
- Keep Arunachal out of UCC purview, tribal body urges Law Commission
- Meghalaya: Hawkers, taxi drivers stage protests in Shillong over new restrictions
- On TMC’s big win in panchayat polls, BJP alleges ‘loot’ at counting centres
- Arunachal: Two boxers secure bronze, four to vie for gold