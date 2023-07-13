Meghalaya: CM attends symposium, presents new approach to education

Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that the government has shifted its focus from a scheme-driven approach to a purpose-driven approach when addressing the challenges and problems of the state.

Speaking at the Meghalaya Education Symposium 2023, Sangma said, “the government is committed to revamping the education sector and embracing innovative approaches.”

The Meghalaya Education Symposium 2023 was organised by the state Education Department to commemorate the 50th year of the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE). The symposium was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Education Minister Rakkam Sangma and Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Emphasising the government’s focus on the state’s development, CM Sangma explained, “Our decision should be based on what is good for the student. Though politicians, teachers and managing committees are important, we should not forget that we are here to serve the students.”

Sangma also highlighted the significance of adopting a holistic approach that encompasses education, health, and well-being throughout a person’s entire lifecycle, while designing programmes and interventions in the education sector.

He further said that Meghalaya is pioneering a programme that integrates health, education, rural development, and social welfare to prioritise the wellbeing of mothers and their children. “This unique approach places the spotlight on the stakeholders who play a crucial role in shaping the future of education,” he stated.

Sangma also said, “We need to slowly in a phased manner start transitioning to a child and student focussed approach.”

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “It is imperative that we provide equal opportunities and access to education for all students in our state. Through education, we can alter the perceptions of our students and the general public, encouraging them to move away from a narrow-minded mentality.”

During the event, the chief minister and other dignitaries felicitated the toppers of the SSLC and HSSLC board examinations. UPSC CSE 2022-23 rank holder Swapnil Bhattacharya was also felicitated during the event.

