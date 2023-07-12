Tura: The A’chik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) began its indefinite hunger strike in front of the Mini Secretariat in Tura on Tuesday. The organisation is demanding for immediate implementation of a backlog policy on reservation for Garos as well as for the creation of a Winter Capital in Tura.

Members of the organization along with other organisations supporting it, gathered in front of the mini-Secretariat at Dakopgre in Tura for an indefinite fast. They are seeking an audience with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and have decided to wait it out indefinitely until he does so.

“We have tried to meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and representatives of the government several times in the recent past but were unable to do so. We want an audience especially with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma so that we can be clear of what their intentions are. Right now, we do not know whether or not there will be a backlog policy. We want the government to come clean,” former MCS Officer, L Ch Marak, who led the hunger strike said.

According to Marak, the members are prepared for a month-long protest and said that the fast would go on until Chief Minister Conrad Sangma gives an assurance.

Meanwhile, ACHIK General Secretary, Bernitha R Marak said that the government must come with regard to a backlog policy and on the creation of a Winter Festival in Tura.

“We are not taking away anything from any community but are merely demanding what is rightfully ours. During the last 50 years Garos have been denied their due quotas as per the reservation policy and that is why we are demanding a backlog policy,” Marak said.

Marak highlighted the irregularity committed over the last 50 years or so, saying that it should be sorted out by appointing more Garos than those from the Khasi-Jaintia to slowly fill up the remaining backlog.

As for the demand of a creation of a Winter Capital in Tura, Marak said that the promise of a second capital in Tura had been there since 1972, when Meghalaya first achieved statehood. She hoped that the hunger strike would get the attention of the government and compel the state to clarify on the issues.

