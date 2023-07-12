Shillong: Meghalaya’s minister of tourism, Paul Lyngdoh on Wednesday informed that the state government has identified spots for relocation of the street vendors from Khyndailad area.
Lyngdoh said that the State government had recently inspected the Khydailad area from the entry point to exit. The state government, he said, is working with the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) and has identified areas for relocation of street vendors. The process may however take months, Lyngdoh informed.
He also informed that the process of resolving the issue is a priority. Only hawkers who can legally prove that they have been vending in that area will be relocated and allowed to vend in four-five places that have been identified by the government.
Informing that Khyndailad area falls under the zone 1 of the smart City project, he said that work has commenced. As and when it is declared a pedestrian zone, no hawking will be allowed, he warned.
