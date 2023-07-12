Shillong: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh was allegedly attacked by a 46-year-old man armed with a dao outside her house in Laitumkhrah on Tuesday evening.

The assailant, identified as Teibor Lyting from Shillong’s Kharmalki area, caught the minister off guard near the gate of her house, police sources said.

Narrating the incident, Lyngdoh said that she heard the sound of breaking window panes during an online meeting and that she rushed downstairs to investigate. Her husband, Fantin Lakadong, a Member of District Council (MDC), noticed a commotion on the street through a CCTV camera and went outside to confront the stone-pelters.

Lyngdoh found herself facing the armed attacker and let out a scream. Recounting the horror, she said, “I screamed so loud seeing the weapon in his hand, and immediately my son and my husband rushed back and caught hold of the person.”

Following the intervention of her family members, the assailant was caught and she immediately contacted the Superintendent of Police (SP), she added.

The police are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

The attacker was in an inebriated state, leading authorities to explore the possibility of mental instability, police officials said.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm, Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills Sylvester Nongtynger informed. As a result of the assault, security measures have been increased in front of the minister’s residence.

It might be noted that the incident happened days after the nearby police station at Laitumkhrah was attacked after a drunken brawl, and 4 vehicles parked on its campus were torched.

Also Read | Meghalaya: 77 people displaced by Manipur conflict still in Shillong

