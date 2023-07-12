Meghalaya HC halts felling of trees for Shillong-Dawki road project

Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has temporarily prohibited the felling of trees in Package 1 of the Shillong-Dawki Road project until concerns regarding its implementation are addressed.
“Tree felling should not proceed further for Package 1 until a contractor is awarded the project and can carry out construction unhindered,” stated a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh.
The court’s decision came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) drew attention to the deforestation in Shillong as part of the initial package funded by Japan for the road construction project.
The Public Works (R&B) Department submitted a status report revealing that work on Package 1 had not started due to the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism’s (IIG) refusal to release land for the project.
The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) stated, “altering the road’s alignment at this stage to accommodate the IIG’s observatory would be impractical.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The court said that until the IIG relents and allows the project to proceed, even with the appointment of a contractor, serious work on Package 1 cannot be initiated.
The court has scheduled another hearing on July 31, 2023, to receive an updated report on the matter.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Tura NGO begins hunger strike over backlog policy, winter capital
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Remake of three classic films ‘Mili’, ‘Bawarchi’ and ‘Koshish’ in the works
- Cal HC rejects petitions seeking invalidation of Bengal rural polls
- Assam: How this woman farmer doubled her agriculture production
- Sikkim: Landslide kills man in Dzongu
- 98% women in Northeast India face several health challenges: Survey
- Hard to operate in violence-hit areas without AFSPA: Officials in Manipur