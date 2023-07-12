Meghalaya HC halts felling of trees for Shillong-Dawki road project

Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has temporarily prohibited the felling of trees in Package 1 of the Shillong-Dawki Road project until concerns regarding its implementation are addressed.

“Tree felling should not proceed further for Package 1 until a contractor is awarded the project and can carry out construction unhindered,” stated a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh.

The court’s decision came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) drew attention to the deforestation in Shillong as part of the initial package funded by Japan for the road construction project.

The Public Works (R&B) Department submitted a status report revealing that work on Package 1 had not started due to the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism’s (IIG) refusal to release land for the project.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) stated, “altering the road’s alignment at this stage to accommodate the IIG’s observatory would be impractical.”

The court said that until the IIG relents and allows the project to proceed, even with the appointment of a contractor, serious work on Package 1 cannot be initiated.

The court has scheduled another hearing on July 31, 2023, to receive an updated report on the matter.

