Meghalaya govt signs MoU with NTPC to enhance power scenario in state

Shillong: The Meghalaya government and NTPC Limited, a leading energy conglomerate, have signed a series of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing the power scenario in Meghalaya.
The signing ceremony took place in New Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Limited Gurdeep Singh and Sanjay Goyal, CMD, Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).
These strategic MoUs mark a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to uplift the power infrastructure and connectivity across Meghalaya.
The agreements encompass the Power Portfolio Management Services (PMS) for Meghalaya Discom, setting up of Pump Storage Power Plants (PSPs), and implementation of Floating Solar projects in the state.
As per the release, the PMS MoU between the Meghalaya Government and NTPC Limited will streamline the management and operations of Meghalaya Discom, ensuring efficient distribution of power and improved service delivery to the people.
By leveraging NTPC’s expertise in project management, this partnership aims to enhance the overall power infrastructure and reduce transmission losses.
Additionally, the MoUs emphasise the development of Pump Storage Power Plant (PSPs) and the deployment of Floating Solar projects in Meghalaya.
The project aims at exploring the untapped potential on the small hydro projects and will also study the feasibility of setting up the pump storage plants, which will generate electricity and the water will be pumped back again to the reservoirs like Umiam so that the water can be used again and again to meet the peak demand.
It will also explore the possibility of setting up floating solar power unit in Umiam and other water bodies.
Moreover, this will also take Meghalaya ahead in green and clean energy and at the same time aiming at self-sufficiency in power generation.
The establishment of PSPs will strengthen power connectivity, especially in remote areas, while Floating Solar projects will capitalise on Meghalaya’s resources to generate clean energy.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating, “The signing of the MoU will go a long way in improving the overall power scenario of the state. Our commitment to enhancing power connectivity in Meghalaya is reflected in these positive interventions.”
Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal emphasised the significance of the collaboration in addressing the challenges faced by the state.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He expressed his optimism about the positive impact that this partnership would bring to the region.
By forging a strategic alliance with NTPC, Minister AT Mondal believes that Meghalaya will be better equipped to overcome the various hurdles it currently encounters in the power sector.
Also Read | Meghalaya HC rejects ex-GHADC secy’s plea challenging Lokayukta order
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 2 crore, 4 arrested
- Meghalaya govt signs MoU with NTPC to enhance power scenario in state
- Heavy rains to pelt Northeast India; IMD issues flash flood warnings
- India records 20 fresh Covid cases, active caseload declines to 1,420
- Five bodies recovered from Manang helicopter crash site in Nepal
- Truth behind Myanmar nationals admitted in Churachandpur hospital