Meghalaya: Family of electrocution victims demands compensation

Tura: In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills in Meghalaya, the family of three victims of electrocution, one of whom died at Chenggapara, claimed compensation on Tuesday.
On July 9, three members of a family- Epsilla N Marak (35), Blessa Glory S Sangma (1) and Brian Donseng M Marak (22) were electrocuted in West Garo Hills. While Epsilla and Blessa Glory survived with injuries, Brian Donseng succumbed to his injuries.
As per reports, the family claimed that negligence of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) led to the electrocution incident and filed an FIR on the same day at the Purakhasia police station.
Bostone M Sangma, family member of the victims, urged the deputy commissioner to initiate necessary action in order to expediate the compensation process.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Deputy commissioner orders shops to shut at 10pm in Shillong
