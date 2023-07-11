Meghalaya: Deputy commissioner orders shops to shut at 10pm in Shillong

Shillong: Following the attack on a police station in Meghalaya capital Shillong recently, the East Khasi Hills district administration has asked shop owners to down their shutters by 10pm, officials said on Monday.
In an order, Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah said, “Preventive measures need to be taken to ensure the safety and security of the public and to maintain peace and tranquility within the city. In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 144 CrPC, I do hereby prohibit opening of shops will be restricted up to 10 pm.”
She also prohibited consumption of intoxicants and engaging in any unlawful activities in vehicles besides playing loud music near educational/religious institutions, hospitals and residential areas after 10 pm.
The order was issued in view of the various incidents of violence that took place in and around Shillong which had also led to law and order situations particularly during the night, she said, warning that violators will be punished as per penal provisions under Section 188 of the IPC.
Last week, a police station here was attacked and four vehicles parked inside the compound were torched after an unruly mob ransacked the police station when two groups of drunken people had an altercation outside the police station.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He said the scuffle between the two groups of people started off as a minor incident in which only a few drunken people were involved in the altercation.
At least 5 persons involved in the drunken brawl were arrested and police are on the lookout for the others in the crowd who were involved in the arson, district SP Sylvester Nongtynger said.
Also Read | Meghalaya HC rejects ex-GHADC secy’s plea challenging Lokayukta order
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- SC protects woman lawyer from arrest in FIR lodged by Manipur Police
- Dr Andrew Michta on India’s role amid geopolitical shifts, energy crisis, more
- New species of parachute gecko recorded in Mizoram
- Tripura: Crime Branch begins corruption probe against BJP MLA
- Will the Indigenous population of Sikkim go extinct in a few decades?
- Rs 2.25 crore cash and jewellery stolen from Axis Bank in Manipur