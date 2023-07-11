Meghalaya: BSF seizes clothes worth Rs 13 lakh from international border

Shillong: The BSF seized clothes worth over Rs 13 lakh from Pyrdiwah near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, an official said on Tuesday.
Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of the BSF thwarted attempts to smuggle clothes, mostly sarees, to Bangladesh on Monday, a BSF spokesperson said.
The troops noticed some movements close to the International border on Monday night and when confronted, the smugglers fled away taking advantage of the thick vegetation leaving behind the huge consignment of clothes, he said.
The seized items were later handed over to the customs office for further action, the officer said.
