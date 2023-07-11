Meghalaya: 3 illegal coke plants demolished, five arrested

Shillong: Meghalaya government on Tuesday said it has demolished at least 3 illegal coke plants in West Khasi Hills district in compliance with a high court order and arrested five people involved in running these plants, officials said.
“Till Monday, three illegal coke plants have been demolished and more such plants will be demolished by July 20,” a senior government official told PTI.
According to the official, the demolition and arrests were made in compliance with the Meghalaya High Court order in December last year.
He said the process of dismantling the beehive coke ovens have begun to ensure that they do not become operational again.
He said the eradication of illegal coke plants is an essential step towards restoring the region’s ecological balance.
Acting on a PIL, the Meghalaya High Court had sought the state government’s action on shutting down the illegal coke plants in remote West Khasi Hills district to prevent illegal mining and transportation of coal.
The National Green Tribunal had in 2014 issued a blanket ban on unscientific mining and transportation of coal in this hill state resulting in the Supreme Court also monitoring the transportation of already mined coal.
Despite the ban, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had told the Assembly last year that 1,652 cases had been registered for illegal transportation of coal in the state and 109 cases registered against illegal mining and extraction of coal.
Of this, 1,354 have been chargesheeted and 472 convicted, he had informed the House.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During the past 9 years, several accidents were also reported in illegal coal mines across the state in which over 20 miners have lost their lives.
Last year, a coal mine collapsed in West Khasi Hills district in which 2 miners died and one was injured.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Demolition of illegal coke factories begins in West Khasi Hills
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Indian lifters set for rich medal haul despite absence of Mirabai
- Meghalaya: Family of electrocution victims demands compensation
- Sikkim: CM Golay inaugurates training centre for cricket players
- 133 Bengal people take refuge in Assam due to poll violence: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Meghalaya: 3 illegal coke plants demolished, five arrested
- Tripura CM to lay foundation stone of memorial to pay tributes to freedom fighters