Shillong: Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam Sangma on Monday informed that the Education Department has decided to recruit Meghalaya Teachers Eligibility Test (MTET)-passed candidates to fill over 1,200 vacancies in the Lower Primary (LP) government schools.

The notification for advertisement will be issued on Friday 14. The MTET exams was held in 2021 but no recruitment process has been conducted since then by the state government.

A few months back, MTET-passed candidates had appealed to the state government to conduct recruitment process as soon as possible as they have been jobless for the past two years.

Following this, the government had decided to recruit the MTET-passed candidates on a temporary basis. However, the candidates refused to accept the government’s proposal and urged for a permanent appointment.

Education Minister Rakkam Sangma said, “The government intends to fill up these posts within two months before August 15. Even though we know that the process is lengthy but we will try to wrap up the entire recruitment process in less than two months.”

