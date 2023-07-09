Baghmara: Residents of Wagesik and Malikona at Baghmara in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills have been reeling under darkness for a week following a transformer malfunction.
As per a Malikona resident, the department is seeking Rs 17.8 lakh in dues from consumers of which about Rs 4 lakh have already been paid.
Regular paying customers, who have fulfilled their payment obligations, are questioning the department’s approach, which seems to penalise everyone for the negligence of defaulters and the department’s own inefficiency.
According to disgruntled consumers, the incident highlights the high-handedness of power providers in the region.
Locals said that after the transformers got damaged “the MeECL is pressuring us to clear all outstanding dues before restoring the power supply”.
The MeECL’s negligence and failure to take action against defaulters and disconnect their lines has led to inflated dues, they said.
A consumer from Wagesik said, “We wonder what has stopped them from serving notice to defaulters and disconnecting their lines. Why should we be punished for others?”
“You just can’t club paying and non-paying customers in the same boat and punish everyone,” another consumer complained.
Irate residents have sought assistance from the Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills and plan to approach the Consumer Court if electricity is not restored promptly.
However, attempts to contact the MeECL for comment have been unsuccessful.
