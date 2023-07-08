Tura: Tura MDC from the BJP, Bernard Marak on Friday opined that the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) should do away with general provisions in the Garo Hills region as it was serious about tribal rights.
The statement comes after a meeting was held between CSO’s of Garo Hills and the NPP led EC at the chamber of the CEM, Albinush Marak with regard to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Astonishingly, the meeting was conspicuous due to the absence of opposition MDCs of the GHADC, who were reportedly not invited.
Bernard, who is also a part of the Opposition party, however, attended the meeting to “clarify” any confusion on the subject to those present at the meeting held on Friday.
“I attended the meeting despite not getting an invite, to explain that it is a regulation which will affect general areas excluding those areas which fall under the Sixth Schedule. The North East is safe. Certain political leaders are creating confusion and instilling fear among the public with the sole intention to defame Narendra Modi’s initiatives,” said the Tura MDC.
He added that there was no need to fear as the Constitution protects the rights of tribals.
“Goa is a Christian state where UCC exists but there is no restriction on religious practices. Tribals should instead worry about the tribal lands being sold away in the state and rights being violated by our own leaders and losing reservations meant for the tribals,” he added.
Bernard alleged that many were unaware that unofficially, illegally and unconstitutionally, Tura, Williamnagar, Baghmara, Resubelpara fall under the “general mauzas under Municipality”.
“Former leaders introduced non Hill mauzas (General) in Garo Hills including my constituency Tura which compelled me to attend the meeting and take a stand. The general provisions, tribals are taxed under the Municipality laws violating the Sixth Schedules of the constitution. If we accept Municipality then we accept general provision which is a dilution of our rights,” he contended.
He asserted that the municipality grossly violated tribal rights and the introduction of Assam schedule (General) in the GHADC areas violated the land rights of the Akhing Nokmas.
“GHADC should be serious about abolishing the general provisions if it really cares about tribal rights. All Akhing lands in Garo Hills fall under the 4 Hill Mauzas with only 4 Mauzadars in GHADC to monitor the mauzas. Non hill mauzas exist without the Mauzadars which is against the law,” he stressed.
“GHADC reintroduced the plain mauzas (5,6,7,8,9 and 10) under the provisions of the Assam Schedule which is general, not tribal. They should get serious on rectifying the mess made by former political leaders instead of making UCC an issue which is assured and will do no harm to the tribals. The non Hill provisions introduced in Garo Hills did more harm to the tribal population in the state,” said the Tura MDC.
