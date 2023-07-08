Shillong: Meghalaya Speaker Thomas A Sangma launched the Sloping Agriculture Land Technology (SALT) Project at Sasatgre on the foothills of Nokrek Biosphere Reserve on Friday in the presence of Minister for Soil and Water Conservation Marcuise N Marak, other dignitaries, and people of the area.

The pilot project is being implemented in the villages of Baldinggre, Dura Kalakgre and Sasatgre in the West and East Garo Hills districts and will be implemented in other areas subsequently in future.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The SALT project is aimed to help water retention as well as to prevent soil erosion and add fertility to the soil especially in the hill slopes and in the abandoned jhum cultivation areas

The SALT project is aimed to help water retention as well as to prevent soil erosion and add fertility to the soil especially in the hill slopes and in the abandoned jhum cultivation areas.

Informing about the importance of the acronym, Meghalaya Speaker Thomas A Sangma said that the acronym SALT is appealing and was wondering what kind of SALT project it was, but after knowing it, the project seemed important and necessary to prevent soil erosion and add fertility to the soil.

Mentioning that Meghalaya State has the world’s heaviest rainfall in the world but the huge amount of water does not retain in the soil and flows to the neighbouring Assam and about 80 per cent to Bangladesh, said that it is necessary to retain this water for use during the dry season, adding that this year there is late and less rainfall and have been experiencing unusual climate change in the region.

This SALT project is aimed to help water retention as well as to prevent soil erosion and add fertility to the soil especially in the hill slopes and in the abandoned jhum cultivation areas..

Also Read | Meghalaya: Tura BJP leader calls for removal of general provision

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









