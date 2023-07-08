Baghmara: Members of a criminal gang, allegedly responsible for thrashing and looting an Assam based businessman about three weeks ago, were arrested by the South Garo Hills (SGH) police on Thursday.

At least two gang members were identified by the police in the case of the businessman’s assault and looting, as per reports.

A special operations team of the DEF SGH, based on source inputs, intercepted the duo at the Sibbari tri-junction and upon a closer search recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Chengsang M Marak of Depogre, Damal Asim (Dadenggre), WGH, and Sengchang N Sangma of Pawalgre, Mindikgre, PS Silkigre, SGH.

Two local made explosives and one Chinese made pistol were also recovered from their possession. persons have been arrested in connection with two cases- Gasuapara PS case 2(6)23 u/s 341/394/511 IPc r/w 25(1a)(1b) and Silkigre ps case no. 1(5)23 u/s 341/323/394/34 IPC r/w sec 25(1B)( a).

