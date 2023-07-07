Shillong: East Shillong Constituency MLA took stock of the situation early Friday following a clash between two groups at Laitumkhrah locality in Shillong.

Lyngdoh was joined by the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police.

During the early hours of Friday, an argument between two groups took place near the DHS office, after which they arrived at the Laitumkhrah Police Station to file an FIR.

According to SP Sylvester Nongtnger, one group wanted to file an FIR while the other refused, which then led to an altercation. Over time, a mob assembled, some entered the station while some were outside and it was then that one police vehicle was set ablaze.

Nongtnger also informed that they have been able to identify the miscreants and police will be taking necessary actions.

Allegations were also levelled against the police for not accepting the FIR of the other group and that CrPF personnel used force. Nongtnger denied such allegations stating that there was no such incident and that the police had urged the other group to file the FIR but they refused.

“About the CrPF, those personnel had just finished their duty and were going back to their places but some of the miscreants tried to snatch their weapons,” said Nongtnger.

