Shillong: East Shillong Constituency MLA took stock of the situation early Friday following a clash between two groups at Laitumkhrah locality in Shillong.
Lyngdoh was joined by the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police.
During the early hours of Friday, an argument between two groups took place near the DHS office, after which they arrived at the Laitumkhrah Police Station to file an FIR.
According to SP Sylvester Nongtnger, one group wanted to file an FIR while the other refused, which then led to an altercation. Over time, a mob assembled, some entered the station while some were outside and it was then that one police vehicle was set ablaze.
Nongtnger also informed that they have been able to identify the miscreants and police will be taking necessary actions.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Allegations were also levelled against the police for not accepting the FIR of the other group and that CrPF personnel used force. Nongtnger denied such allegations stating that there was no such incident and that the police had urged the other group to file the FIR but they refused.
“About the CrPF, those personnel had just finished their duty and were going back to their places but some of the miscreants tried to snatch their weapons,” said Nongtnger.
Also Read | Meghalaya rewarding communities involved in protecting forest covers: CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Two groups clash in East Shillong, police vehicle torched
- Assam: Noted Assamese actor Bijoy Sankar Saikia passes away at 39
- Congress MP criticises US envoy Eric Garcetti’s remark on Manipur violence
- Tripura: Bedlam on first day of Budget session, 5 MLAs suspended
- Meghalaya: Students’ body opposes railways in Jaintia Hills
- Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,455