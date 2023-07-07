Shillong: Following Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma’s announcement of establishing railway connectivity in Jaintia Hills District, the Jaintia Students Union (JSU) has opposed the move and demanded implementation of ILP first to curb illegal immigration.

The chief minister on Thursday announced the diversion of funds sanctioned by the Government of India for the establishment of railways in the Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi region. The funds will now be allocated to a railway project in the Jaintia Hills region, Sangma said.

The JSU made it clear that it will not welcome the railway connectivity project unless the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is implemented to keep a check on illegal immigration.

The union requested the chief minister to develop educational institutions, hospitals, and good roads in Jaintia Hills. In a statement issued on July 6, the JSU said, “We can accept railways in Jaintia Hills if the government implements ILP, constructs good roads, educational institutions, and provides better health care facilities.”

“We understand that railway connectivity can have numerous benefits, including improved transportation, economic growth, and connectivity with other regions. But for small state like Meghalaya, which is mostly occupied by tribals, it is necessary for the state government to first implement ILP system in the state as its purpose is to regulate the entry of outsiders to protect the local culture, resources, and population of the region,” the union stated.

“We are currently opposing the move but that does not mean that there is no need for railways in Jaiñtia Hills. But the state government should give priority in other sectors such as educational institutions, hospitals, road infrastructure for the development of the region,” it said.

