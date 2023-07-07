Shillong: With the aim of promoting rafting in the state, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday officially launched the “Meghalaya Rafting” program at Umtham village in Ri-Bhoi district.
For several years, the Ri-Bhoi Water Sports and Tourism Cooperative Society and the Meghalaya Canoe Association have been actively promoting the sport in Umtham village and engaging with the government.
Recognising the potential of rafting, the state government has initiated the “Meghalaya Rafting” program.
Umtham village has hosted numerous national and international events organised by the Ri-Bhoi Water Sports and Tourism Cooperative Society and the Meghalaya Canoe Association to popularise the sport.
Local youth, both boys and girls, have been trained in rafting and are now participating in various national and international events.
The Megha Kayak Fest held in Umtham has gained international acclaim. The picturesque natural beauty of Umtham and its river has been highly appreciated, and the local organisations aspire to develop the course as the world’s most thrilling perennial slalom course.
During the event, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma hailed the efforts of the team that pioneered rafting and canoeing activities in the area.
“Huge applause to the Ribhoi Rafting Tourism Cooperative Society for their tireless efforts in training and popularizing this thrilling sport among the local youth,” he tweeted.
He said that the government is fully committed to support the Rafting Cooperative & Tourism Society and take this exhilarating sport to new heights.
“As a government, we believe in promoting innovative ideas and interventions. Rafting in Umtham has tremendous potential, and it is our responsibility to ensure that we support and go the extra mile to promote this exciting sport, which will not only empower our youth but also attract global attention,” stated the Chief Minister.
Highlighting the potential of rafting and the passion of the state’s young enthusiasts, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that they would bring laurels to Meghalaya in the future.
Regarding the promotion of Umtham as a tourist destination, the Chief Minister emphasised its enormous potential and pledged to address immediate challenges, improve network connectivity, and explore infrastructure enhancements.
He further assured that Umtham would be developed as a tourism circuit with the government introducing programs that will enhance the overall experience for visiting tourists.
