Tura: In a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Shillong, the Garo Students Union (GSU) demanded the immediate reconstruction of the Gaptuli bridge, situated along the Agia–Medhipara– Phulbari–Tura (AMPT) road in Meghalaya.

It might be noted that the Gaptuli bridge, situated along the AMPT road, near the Assam-Meghalaya border, plays a critical role as a transportation link to the region. The letter stated that the bridge’s deteriorating condition poses significant risks to public safety and disrupts the flow of traffic to the area.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The GSU reported alarming signs of wear and tear on the bridge. The bridge’s support beam, foundation, and other structural components exhibit visible decay and damage, rendering it unsafe for public use, the letter informed. It also added that cracks and corrosion on the bridge increase the potential for structural failure and accidents.

The union further highlighted that the bridge’s current design and load-bearing capacity no longer meet the demands of the growing traffic in the region. The continuous passage of heavy vehicles has accelerated the bridge’s deterioration.

Additionally, the GSU expressed concern about the bridge deck’s uneven alignment and settlement of the bridge piers, underscoring the immediate necessity for reconstruction.

To address these issues, the union called for a detailed structural analysis to determine the extent of the damage. The GSU’s letter also emphasised the importance of developing a new design that ensures enhanced structural strength. The union further urged acceleration of the project by allocating sufficient funds and coordinating with relevant departments in order to ensure public safety.

Also Read | Meghalaya mulling ‘climate museum’ to sensitise people

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









