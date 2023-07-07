Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma recently visited Byrwa village in Ri-Bhoi district, and lauded farmers are engaging in aromatic plant cultivation under the flagship Aroma Mission initiative.

During his visit, Sangma commended the farmers for their remarkable achievements in transforming aromatic plants into valuable products, including essential oils and natural repellents.



The chief minister assured farmers that the government would extend all possible assistance to upscale their enterprise. He also lauded the efforts of the group at Byrwa, who shared their plans to create perfumes using the extracted oils.



At Byrwa village, Bestarly Marwein runs the startup Fountain Green JLG, actively promoting medicinal and aromatic essential oils in the state. The enterprise, in collaboration with women entrepreneurs, operates three essential oil distillation units to propagate various plants such as Citronella, Lemon Grass, Turmeric, Vetiver, Winter Green, Geranium, and more. Notably, all these plants are grown naturally in healthy soil without the usage of chemicals.



In addition to selling oils in bulk, Fountain Green JLG crafts fully natural essential oil soaps, mosquito repellents, mosquito repellent creams, mosquito repellent floor mops, and agarbatti. The startup has received support from PRIME, which provided mentoring, capacity building, funding, and product development assistance.

The CM said, “the government would grant additional financial aid to purchase machinery, further enhancing the unit’s capabilities at Byrwa. This investment signifies the government’s commitment to ensuring value addition and tapping into the immense potential of aromatic plants.”



The Meghalaya Aroma Mission, launched in 2019 as a flagship initiative by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma aims to harness the economic and environmental benefits of aromatic plant cultivation. Through the mission, the government hopes to support local farmers and entrepreneurs in the cultivation, processing, and value addition of aromatic plants.

