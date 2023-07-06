Meghalaya hosts climate change conclave as part of G20 summit

Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Thursday launched a two-day conclave titled ‘Nature Solves: A New Framework for Our Sustainable Future’ to address the urgent issue of climate change as part of the G20 Summit hosted by the Government of India.
The event is being jointly organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a climate think tank, and the Meghalaya Basin Development Agency (MBDA), a governmental body.
Representatives from the United Nations and countries such as Mexico, Sri Lanka, Kenya, France, Nepal, USA, Bangladesh, Italy, Germany, South Africa, Brazil, Maldives, and Rome. Distinguished organizations like the World Economic Forum, SEWA India, ASCON India, South African BRICS Youth Association (SABYA), and TERI India are participating in the event.
During the inaugural session, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma delivered the keynote address, underlining the reality of the climate change crisis. He stressed the critical need to strike a balance between sustainable economic progress and environmental concerns by integrating green and sustainable ideas into development initiatives.
Speaking about power supply, Sangma highlighted Meghalaya’s significant coal deposits and the potential solution offered by thermal power plants and also stressed on the importance of finding environmentally conscious approaches to address power problems.
Sangma further emphasised the connection of Meghalaya’s indigenous tribes to nature and biodiversity, underscoring how they have always “upheld the responsibility of protecting this heaven for ages”.
In the wake of climate change, increasing pollution, deforestation, loss of biodiversity and other environmental issues, Sangma proposed the establishment of annual conferences through the Centre of Excellence project.
He said, that the project aims to allow citizens, especially students, “to experience, learn and start dialogues on various topics such as climate change and other environmental related issues”.
DP Wahlang, chief secretary of the Meghalaya government, also addressed the audience, reflecting on environmental changes witnessed in recent decades. He recalled, “As a child, I remember the abundance of oranges in my village, but today, they have become scarce due to the impacts of climate change.”
Wahlang highlighted the state government’s proactive efforts in restoring the delicate environmental balance, including the successful implementation of the Payment for Ecosystem Service (PES) program, which has facilitated extensive plantation initiatives covering over 50,000 hectares.
