Shillong: The Meghalaya Government is mulling to set up a climate museum-cum-centre at Upper Shillong next to Elephant Falls to sensitise people about climate change. This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma during the G20 conclave held in Shillong on Thursday.
The climate museum will allow students and scholars from across the state, region, and country to get hands-on experience on the different aspects of climate change.
“We plan to make it a place where we can educate children and at the same time have discussions. We will have conference rooms and lodging facilities,” Sangma said
“It’s a place where we can educate children and have discussions. Conference room and rooms for stay will be constructed. The government is proposing to organise conferences at the regional level annually where leaders would discuss about important aspects of climate change,” the chief minister said.
He said that the project work will begin this year.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Sangma said the northeastern states need to work together to address the issues of climate change. “All the northeastern states are affected in one way or the other. Therefore, we need to come up with certain policies and take steps together. We should organise a conference on climate change along with other states or countries like Bangladesh, Burma, Myanmar and Bhutan for a comprehensive solution to address the crisis.”
Also Read | Uniform Civil Code not for tribal states, says Meghalaya BJP leader
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Sikkim police assures ‘thorough probe’ in student leader’s death
- Meghalaya mulling ‘climate museum’ to sensitise people
- Sikkim celebrates 88th birthday of the Dalai Lama, CM assures his visit
- Meghalaya: CM says NGT ban on illegal coal mining ‘sudden’
- Indian student in Australia buried alive by jilted lover for revenge
- 1,100 cadres of eight Adivasi outfits deposit arms in Assam