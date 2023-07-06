Shillong: The Meghalaya Government is mulling to set up a climate museum-cum-centre at Upper Shillong next to Elephant Falls to sensitise people about climate change. This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma during the G20 conclave held in Shillong on Thursday.

The climate museum will allow students and scholars from across the state, region, and country to get hands-on experience on the different aspects of climate change.

“We plan to make it a place where we can educate children and at the same time have discussions. We will have conference rooms and lodging facilities,” Sangma said

He said that the project work will begin this year.

Sangma said the northeastern states need to work together to address the issues of climate change. “All the northeastern states are affected in one way or the other. Therefore, we need to come up with certain policies and take steps together. We should organise a conference on climate change along with other states or countries like Bangladesh, Burma, Myanmar and Bhutan for a comprehensive solution to address the crisis.”

