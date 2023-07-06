Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday announced the diversion of funds sanctioned by the Government of India for the establishment of railways in the Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi region. The the funds will now be allocated to a railway project in the Jaintia Hills region, Sangma said.

The chief minister informed that the original railway project for the Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi region has been put on hold pending further discussions with the Government of India.

Sangma further said that the decision to redirect the funds is driven by the government’s active efforts to explore railway development opportunities in different areas of the state. By reallocating the funds, they aim to identify and support new projects that can enhance railway connectivity in other zones or regions of Meghalaya.

“There is a study that is being conducted in East Jaintia Hills for railway connectivity towards Khliehriat. But that also will depend upon the discussion with the local leadership and local community and the public and different stakeholders so we will see,” the chief minister explained.

He also stressed that the decision to divert funds reflects the government’s commitment to promoting balanced infrastructure development and connectivity across Meghalaya. The government is actively striving to ensure that different regions of the state have equal access to transportation networks and associated benefits, he added.

The CM also said that further updates on the progress of the railway project in Jaintia Hills and potential expansion of rail networks in Meghalaya are anticipated, and that the government remains focused on fostering comprehensive development and improving connectivity throughout the state for the welfare of its residents.

