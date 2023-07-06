Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday announced the diversion of funds sanctioned by the Government of India for the establishment of railways in the Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi region. The the funds will now be allocated to a railway project in the Jaintia Hills region, Sangma said.
The chief minister informed that the original railway project for the Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi region has been put on hold pending further discussions with the Government of India.
Sangma further said that the decision to redirect the funds is driven by the government’s active efforts to explore railway development opportunities in different areas of the state. By reallocating the funds, they aim to identify and support new projects that can enhance railway connectivity in other zones or regions of Meghalaya.
“There is a study that is being conducted in East Jaintia Hills for railway connectivity towards Khliehriat. But that also will depend upon the discussion with the local leadership and local community and the public and different stakeholders so we will see,” the chief minister explained.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He also stressed that the decision to divert funds reflects the government’s commitment to promoting balanced infrastructure development and connectivity across Meghalaya. The government is actively striving to ensure that different regions of the state have equal access to transportation networks and associated benefits, he added.
The CM also said that further updates on the progress of the railway project in Jaintia Hills and potential expansion of rail networks in Meghalaya are anticipated, and that the government remains focused on fostering comprehensive development and improving connectivity throughout the state for the welfare of its residents.
Also Read | Meghalaya mulling ‘climate museum’ to sensitise people
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- State poll panel chief failed in his duties: West Bengal Guv on poll violence
- Meghalaya hosts climate change conclave as part of G20 summit
- Meghalaya CM redirects funds for railway project in Jaintia Hills
- CWG champ Jeremy Lalrinnunga ‘weeded out’ of national camp
- Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seize 76 gm heroin, arrest 3
- Tripura: Oppn raises questions over eligibility of Kokborok script comm members