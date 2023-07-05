Shillong: Meghalaya government has released an amount of Rs 12.44 crore as first instalment for payment of the pending salary to SSA teachers for the financial year 2016-2017.
The pending salary of the current financial year for the month of April and May will also be released by next week.
Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) president Aristotle C Rymbai informed through a statement that on Tuesday, education minister Rakkam A Sangma had notifief the association about the release of the money.
The teachers were informed that the state finance department released the amount as first instalment for payment of pending arrear salary for the financial year 2016-17 to all SSA teachers.
He said the education minister has informed that the sanction order for payment of arrear salary to SSA was already disbursed to all respective districts since Monday with furhter instruction to transfer the same to the personal account of the SSA teachers.
“He (Sangma) also assured that the education department will release the salary for the month of April and May by next week and for the remaining one month for June, the department will release later,” Rymbai added.
According to him, the state government will also be releasing the fund, being the capping norm, which is meant for payment of SSA teachers’ salary by next Monday.
