Tura: The All Garo Hills Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan School Teachers Association (AGHSSASTA), on Monday urged the state government to release their three months’ unpaid salaries.

The teachers are yet to receive their salaries for the months of April, May and June.

In a statement, the teachers highlighted that deputy Chief minister Prestone Tynsong had given an assurance to clear their salaries quarterly, since last year.



However, the assurance was not fulfilled. The teachers said that the delay in paying their salaries has caused them a lot of hardship.

The teachers, through the association, urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma to look into the matter and release their pending salaries as well as arrears at the earliest.

