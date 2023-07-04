Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday urged the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to conduct a special Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination for the students who missed examinations held earlier as the centres were outside the state.

Sangma met the Union Education Minister in New Delhi and also apprised him of the challenges faced by the students relating to CUET.

Sangma, during his meeting with Pradhan, said that he requested the Union Minister to issue necessary directions to the Ministry of Education and NTA to conduct a special CUET examination.

“We have requested the Government of India to consider to set up CUET centres in all 12 districts of Meghalayan at institutions which possess adequate infrastructure and testing facilities for CUET examination,” he said.

The chief minister suggested that the CUET centres be set up in Shillong, Tura, Jowai, Nongstoin and Williamnagar, covering the other adjoining districts.

During his interaction, he mentioned the frequent problems faced by Teacher Training Institutes in the state regarding the upload of documents as required and mandated by NCTE. He also highlighted the technical glitches in the NCTE website.

He also informed that the North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE) in Meghalaya has an intake of only 50 students for B. Ed courses for the entire northeastern region, adding that very few seats have been allocated to the aspiring students of Meghalaya as compared to students hailing from other states.

The chief minister also urged the central government to explore the possibility of increasing the enrolment capacity at NERIE for aspiring students from all states in general and Meghalaya in particular.

