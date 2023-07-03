Guwahati: A bedridden man was killed after a powerful blast rocked a house in the Lumkynsai village of Smit in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya on Monday.
According to police, the blast happened at about 12 noon at the house of Thirmai Khongwir, who lived with her 38-year-old son Pynsuklang Khongwir.
Sources said the deceased had been suffering from spinal problems and underwent a surgery around two months ago following which he was completely bedridden.
Police suspect the explosive used in the blast belonged to the NG group and could have been triggered by the victim himself.
Following the occurrence of the incident, the Meghalaya police along with a bomb squad and CSU team arrived at the spot, thoroughly conducted an enquiry and collected samples.
During the search operation, the entire house and the residential complex along with vehicles parked were thoroughly examined by the police.
As per findings of the bomb squad, the use of a high explosive was suspected.
The investigating team also recovered parts of an electronic detonator and bits and pieces of a power source (battery) near the remains of the victim’s body.
“The blast occurred on top of the torso and stomach of the victim, thereby tearing the body into pieces from torso region and the legs detached due to the impact,” the police informed.
As per police sources, the explosion could have been caused either by a “Victim Operated Improvised Explosive Device (VOIED) or the explosive device was placed on top of the victim”.
However, no shrapnel like nuts, bolts nails, explosive container were discovered, they added.
