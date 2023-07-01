Guwahati: Prof. Gauri Dutt Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been appointed as the president of the prestigious Association of Indian Universities (AIU).
The announcement was made on Friday during a splendid function held at the AIU headquarters in New Delhi.
Prof GD Sharma, a distinguished scientist and renowned academician, has an illustrious career and held various esteemed positions in the field of education.
Prior to his current role at USTM, Prof GD Sharma served as the Vice Chancellor of Bilaspur University, founder Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Viswavidyalaya, Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University, and Pro Vice Chancellor of Assam University.
With expertise in the life sciences, he has made significant contributions as editor of seven prestigious journals and has an impressive portfolio of over 261 research publications.
Prof Sharma is also a member of several academic societies both in India and abroad, further highlighting his commitment to advancing education and research.
The AIU presidency was handed over to Prof GD Sharma by outgoing president Prof Suranjan Das, who is the Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University.
The event was graced by the presence of eminent personalities, including Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of USTM.
Expressing his pride, Hoque stated, “It is a proud moment for the entire family of northeastern universities as a Vice Chancellor from the North East has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading Indian universities as the president of AIU.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The AIU organises five zonal meetings and one annual conference on higher education. Additionally, it actively promotes sports events at regional, national, and international levels, including the renowned Khelo India program for youth as well as youth cultural festivals and research innovation initiatives.
The appointment of Prof Gauri Dutt Sharma as the president of AIU is a testament to his exemplary achievements and contributions to academia. Under his leadership, the AIU is expected to continue playing a pivotal role in shaping the Indian education system and fostering collaborations with universities both within the country and abroad. With his vast experience and visionary approach, Prof Sharma is poised to make a significant impact on the advancement of higher education in India.
Also Read | El Nino effect? Northeast India in for another spell of heavy rains
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- King Charles, Queen Camilla give environmental award to Indian conservationists
- Meghalaya: USTM VC appointed president of Association of Indian Universities
- ISKCON to conduct internal inquiry into Tripura Rath Yatra electrocution deaths
- Tigers cross borders but struggle to move safely within Nepal: study
- Govt spending Rs 6.5 lakh cr a year on agriculture, farmers’ welfare: PM
- Monitor preparedness to deal with vector-borne diseases: Mandaviya