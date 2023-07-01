Guwahati: Prof. Gauri Dutt Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been appointed as the president of the prestigious Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

The announcement was made on Friday during a splendid function held at the AIU headquarters in New Delhi.

Prof GD Sharma, a distinguished scientist and renowned academician, has an illustrious career and held various esteemed positions in the field of education.

Prior to his current role at USTM, Prof GD Sharma served as the Vice Chancellor of Bilaspur University, founder Vice Chancellor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Viswavidyalaya, Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University, and Pro Vice Chancellor of Assam University.

With expertise in the life sciences, he has made significant contributions as editor of seven prestigious journals and has an impressive portfolio of over 261 research publications.

Prof Sharma is also a member of several academic societies both in India and abroad, further highlighting his commitment to advancing education and research.

The AIU presidency was handed over to Prof GD Sharma by outgoing president Prof Suranjan Das, who is the Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University.

The event was graced by the presence of eminent personalities, including Mahbubul Hoque, the Chancellor of USTM.

Expressing his pride, Hoque stated, “It is a proud moment for the entire family of northeastern universities as a Vice Chancellor from the North East has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading Indian universities as the president of AIU.”

The AIU organises five zonal meetings and one annual conference on higher education. Additionally, it actively promotes sports events at regional, national, and international levels, including the renowned Khelo India program for youth as well as youth cultural festivals and research innovation initiatives.

The appointment of Prof Gauri Dutt Sharma as the president of AIU is a testament to his exemplary achievements and contributions to academia. Under his leadership, the AIU is expected to continue playing a pivotal role in shaping the Indian education system and fostering collaborations with universities both within the country and abroad. With his vast experience and visionary approach, Prof Sharma is poised to make a significant impact on the advancement of higher education in India.

