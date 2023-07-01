Shillong: In a bid to improve the tourism sector of the state, Meghalaya Government is planning to distribute electric vehicles and SUVs at a subsidised rate in the next couple of months.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said this during the distribution of 16 Toyota Innova cars to tour operators under the ‘PRIME Tourism Vehicles scheme’.

Conrad K Sangma on Friday said the state government along with the Tourism Department is making all-out efforts to render a fillip to the tourism sector as well as to create employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

“The idea of subsidising the cost of high-end vehicles was taken after studying the tourist footfall and the government felt that it could create more opportunities in the tourism sector by providing good transportation facilities,” he said.

“What we’re doing today is not just a distribution of vehicles. It’s part of a very well-thought out programme and vision that we have. Today, in the first phase 16 Innova cars have been distributed to tour operators and individuals of the state,” said Sangma.

He further added the government is planning to distribute 50 cars in this financial year. “If all goes according to our plans, we hope to touch at least 250 to 300 vehicles in this five-year term,” the chief minister added.

“We have realised that it is not just the Innova cars but we can also give Scorpio vehicles, mini-buses and electric vehicles. All these vehicles will be given at subsidised rates to travel agency, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders as well,” Sangma said.

The tourism industry in Meghalaya plays a vital role in providing livelihood opportunities for nearly 50,000 people and contributes approximately 4.1 per cent to the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Sangma also suggested the travel agencies and other stakeholders associated with the tourism sector to provide soft skill training to drivers.

Through the ‘PRIME Tourism Vehicles’ scheme, the government has provided 50 per cent financial aid on on-road cost of the vehicle at an approximate investment of Rs 6 crore. This financial aid includes 90 per cent down payment support, which has ensured that the beneficiary can get a luxury vehicle just with an initial payment of Rs 1 lakh as down payment.

Over 600 applicants applied for the scheme. In the first phase, 47 beneficiaries were selected through a rigorous assessment process based on their communication skills, knowledge of the tourism sector, and understanding of basic road safety rules as drivers.

