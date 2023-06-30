Want harmony and peace in Manipur: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, also the national president of the National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday urged the Government of India to examine all possible aspects of the Constitution to bring back normalcy in the strife-torn state of Manipur.
Sangma made this appeal when asked about the President’s Rule in Manipur.
“Every decision will have its own repercussions and its own impact, hence how you would further handle the situation of that particular decision is something that has to be seen holistically,” mentioned NPP national president.
Whatever decision the GOI takes, they have to realise that every decision has its ramifications and has to be done in a very balanced manner, stated Sangma.
“Having said that, we as a party want the GOI to examine all possible aspects of the constitution provisions because, at the end of the day, as a political party, we want peace and harmony to be there. We want things back to normalcy, and people of Manipur are suffering, common people have started suffering, there is a humanitarian kind of crisis right now and something needs to be done to cool down the situation and bring things back to normalcy,” added Sangma.
