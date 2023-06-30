Shillong: Opposing the Centre’s move on the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that it goes against the spirit of actual India.
“The Uniform Civil Code goes against the idea of actual India. India is a diverse nation and our strength lies in diversity,” the chief minister added.
The government at the Centre is considering the introduction of a bill on implementing a Uniform Civil Code during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.
He further said, “We don’t know what kind of bill the government is planning to introduce. It will be difficult to go into the details without seeing the actual content of the draft. We are a matrilineal society and the entire northeast has a unique culture and would want that to remain intact.”
Notably, the parliamentary standing committee on personnel, public grievances, law, and justice recently scheduled a meeting to discuss the UCC and announced its intention to gather the views of stakeholders.
The concept of a uniform civil code involves the formulation and implementation of personal laws that would apply to all citizens of India, irrespective of their religion, sex, gender, or sexual orientation. At present, personal laws are governed by religious scriptures within various communities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has argued in favour of uniform laws for all citizens, highlighting the importance of equality as enshrined in the Constitution.
