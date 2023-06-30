Baghmara: Dismissing allegations of fresh illegal mining activities in the Chokpot C&RD Block of South Garo Hills, Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma clarified that the claims were false. He affirmed that police teams had effectively halted any new coal mining activities in the district.

The clarification comes after a social activist, Flaming Marak, sought an investigation into what he claimed was the resumption of mining activities in the Chokpot area. The complaint was submitted on June 27.

The complaint was submitted to retired Meghalaya HC Judge, Justice Katakey in Shillong alleging that illegal rat hole mining is ongoing at several villages in South Garo Hills despite the NGT ban and repeated orders and directions issued from the court against the coal mining.

According to Marak, illegal mining continued at the villages of Jetra, Darengre and Udugre villages, all under Chokpot Block.

“We have been extremely vigilant in ensuring that fresh mining does not happen. The only coal that remains on the ground is old coal which can be checked by authorities if required. There have been no reports of fresh mining in the Chokpot area,” informed the SP.

