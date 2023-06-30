Baghmara: Dismissing allegations of fresh illegal mining activities in the Chokpot C&RD Block of South Garo Hills, Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma clarified that the claims were false. He affirmed that police teams had effectively halted any new coal mining activities in the district.
The clarification comes after a social activist, Flaming Marak, sought an investigation into what he claimed was the resumption of mining activities in the Chokpot area. The complaint was submitted on June 27.
The complaint was submitted to retired Meghalaya HC Judge, Justice Katakey in Shillong alleging that illegal rat hole mining is ongoing at several villages in South Garo Hills despite the NGT ban and repeated orders and directions issued from the court against the coal mining.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to Marak, illegal mining continued at the villages of Jetra, Darengre and Udugre villages, all under Chokpot Block.
“We have been extremely vigilant in ensuring that fresh mining does not happen. The only coal that remains on the ground is old coal which can be checked by authorities if required. There have been no reports of fresh mining in the Chokpot area,” informed the SP.
Also Read | Meghalaya: NESO holds candlelight vigil for peace in violence-hit Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- All panchayats to be declared UPI-enabled on August 15: Govt
- Extreme temperatures, erratic weather disrupt Bangladesh’s silk industry
- BCCI to review retired players’ participation in overseas T20 leagues
- Astronomers puzzled by ‘planet that shouldn’t exist’
- Meghalaya: South Garo Hills SP refutes claims of illegal coal mining
- Astronomers hint at a new gravitational wave murmur