Meghalaya: Man drowns in South Garo Hills while trying to retrieve slippers

Baghmara: In a tragedy, a 34-year-old man from the village of Ramgittim Mahadeo in South Garo Hills drowned in the Mahadeo River due to strong currents from overnight rains disintegrating his makeshift bamboo raft while he was trying to cross the river.

As per local sources, the incident occurred at about 11 am on June 28. Walchang Sangma had created a makeshift bamboo raft to cross the river that had swelled due to continued rains over the past few days. The currents in the fast-flowing river however were overwhelming.

Sangma, while trying to navigate his way through, apparently lost his slipper, which he tried to retrieve from the river. His raft was sucked into the water when he attempted to retrieve his slipper and disintegrated when it hit a nearby obstruction. He was pulled into the water.

Sangma’s body was later recovered downstream from the same river at about 3:15 PM and his body was handed over to his family following completion of legal formalities.

