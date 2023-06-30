Meghalaya: Man drowns in South Garo Hills while trying to retrieve slippers

Baghmara: In a tragedy, a 34-year-old man from the village of Ramgittim Mahadeo in South Garo Hills drowned in the Mahadeo River due to strong currents from overnight rains disintegrating his makeshift bamboo raft while he was trying to cross the river.
As per local sources, the incident occurred at about 11 am on June 28. Walchang Sangma had created a makeshift bamboo raft to cross the river that had swelled due to continued rains over the past few days. The currents in the fast-flowing river however were overwhelming.
Sangma, while trying to navigate his way through, apparently lost his slipper, which he tried to retrieve from the river. His raft was sucked into the water when he attempted to retrieve his slipper and disintegrated when it hit a nearby obstruction. He was pulled into the water.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Sangma’s body was later recovered downstream from the same river at about 3:15 PM and his body was handed over to his family following completion of legal formalities.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Teenager drowns in East Garo Hills, body recovered
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Want harmony and peace in Manipur: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma
- Why Scheduled Castes are against the Chamaria constituency in Assam
- Assam flood situation improves; number of affected dips to under 20,000
- Govt raises interest rates on select small saving schemes by up to 0.3 pc
- Stopping of Gandhi’s convoy indicates ‘failure’ of law & order in Manipur: AAP
- Meghalaya: Man drowns in South Garo Hills while trying to retrieve slippers