Meghalaya: Teenager drowns in East Garo Hills, body recovered

Williamnagar: A 15-year-old boy from Nengkhra village, about 15 kms from the town of Williamnagar in East Garo Hills, drowned when he fell into the Rongtam River in the village while fishing with his friends. His body was recovered on Thursday.

As per sources, the incident took place at about 7 am on Wednesday when the teenaged boy, along with his friends, went to the Rongtam river for fishing. The river, apparently turbulent after a heavy rainfall, swept away the boy when he fell into the water.

Immediately after the incident became known, search and rescue teams (F&ES and SRT) from Rongjeng, Nongalbibra, Williamnagar and Tura rushed to the spot to conduct a search for the victim. His body was later found downstream on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased 15-year-old was from the Watregittim locality of Nengkhra village.

The body of the victim was later handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities and the incident is currently under investigation.

Superintendent of police (EGH) Siddharth Ambedkar informed, “Due to incessant rains, water level in the rivers and other water bodies have gone up in the district. We appeal to all to prevent such incidents, and not to send children (minors) unattended to water bodies for fishing or swimming.”

He appealed to all to exercise caution, adding that special care should be taken by persons having epileptic history in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.

